1 dead after Sunday morning shooting near hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died following a shooting near the University of Kansas Hospital.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department officers were dispatched around 3:42 a.m. to the 2100 block of West 42nd Street to a shooting. Officers located evidence of a shooting but no victim, according to a release.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department contacted KCKPD officers at around 7 a.m. that a shooting victim presented himself at a local hospital.

The victim died of his injuries at the hospital, and KCKPD detectives later confirmed that he was the victim of the 42nd St. shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact that Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .