1 dead after wrong-way collision in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a vehicle collision near 123rd and Holmes Road Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 9:40 p.m. Friday, a blue Honda Civic was traveling south on northbound Holmes Road at a high speed, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

A silver Subaru Legacy traveling north on Holmes attempted to pull over to the east to avoid the vehicle, but was sideswiped by the Honda, KCPD says.

The Civic continued in the wrong direction on Holmes Road, when it went off the west side of the road. The vehicle traveled through the yards of several residences, before continuing southbound and going airborne, police say. The Honda then rolled onto the passenger side.

KCPD says the driver was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru declined medical treatment.

