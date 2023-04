KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and a child was injured in a crash on the northbound lanes on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park on Friday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol closed off access to U.S. 69 Highway coming from Interstate 435 while the crash was being worked.

At least two vehicle were involved in the crash, including a box truck.

The condition of the child wasn't immediately available.

This is developing story and will be updated.

—