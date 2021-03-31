Innocent bystander killed in Kansas City, Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead following a shooting Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas, that stemmed from an incident he was not a part of.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Farrow Avenue, according to KCK police.

Police said the incident stemmed from a disturbance outside of a home, and the bullet hit a neighbor who was not the intended target.

Officers found the man shot to death inside the home.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

