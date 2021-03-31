Innocent bystander killed in Kansas City, Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead following a shooting Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas, that stemmed from an incident he was not a part of.
The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Farrow Avenue, according to KCK police.
Police said the incident stemmed from a disturbance outside of a home, and the bullet hit a neighbor who was not the intended target.
Officers found the man shot to death inside the home.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.