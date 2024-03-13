Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Man dies in double shooting in east Kansas City, police say

police-tape.png
Matt Rourke/AP
police-tape.png
Posted at 4:44 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 19:04:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and a second was injured a shooting Wednesday afternoon in east Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

The shooting unfolded in the 3600 block of Mersington Avenue about 3:18 p.m.

A man was critically injured in the shooting and transported to an area hospital where they died from their injuries.

A second victim drove themselves to a hospital with injuries considered not to be life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation determined the violence started after an argument.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone