Man dies in double shooting in east Kansas City, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and a second was injured a shooting Wednesday afternoon in east Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

The shooting unfolded in the 3600 block of Mersington Avenue about 3:18 p.m.

A man was critically injured in the shooting and transported to an area hospital where they died from their injuries.

A second victim drove themselves to a hospital with injuries considered not to be life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation determined the violence started after an argument.

—