1 man dead in early Saturday morning KCMO shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after one man died in a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of east 46th Terrace at around 4:50 a.m.

When they arrived, the man was found shot in the front yard of a residence. He died at the scene.

According to KCPD public information officer Jake Becchina, one person who was at the scene when officers arrived was detained.

No other information surrounding the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

