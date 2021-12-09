Kansas City police investigating after man shot to death near alley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death near an alley on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the area of east 27th Street and Askew Avenue on reports of shots at around 7:15 p.m.

KCPD said the call was upgraded to a shooting call in an alley between Askew and Bale Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located the man who was unresponsive. He died at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available.

The shooting marked KCMO's 149th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

