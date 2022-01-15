1 dead in Friday night Amtrak train shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a fatal shooting aboard an Amtrak train Friday night in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Emergency crews were called to the Amtrak Station for a gunshot victim around 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Pacific in Independence, Missouri.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers learned the victim was shot aboard the train while it was stopped at the 3rd and Main Lee's Summit station, the train then traveled north to Independence with the victim on board.

The victim was treated after the train stopped in Independence, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was a passenger aboard the train and fled while in Lee's Summit.

Detectives with the Lee's Summit Police Department continue to investigate and are speaking with passengers on the train.

