1 dead in hit-and-run collision on Northbound U.S. 71

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, a white Winnebago Minnie was traveling north on U.S. 71 Highway near 85th Street, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

A white Dodge Ram 1500 Conversion van was traveling behind the Minnie in the same lane, when the Winnebago's engine stalled out.

Police say the driver of the Dodge stopped behind the stalled vehicle, and turned her emergency flashers on.

While both drivers were sitting in the Dodge waiting for assistance, a white Chevy Silverado struck the Dodge, which then collided with the rear of the Minnie.

The Dodge driver died on the scene, according to KCPD. The Winnebago driver was not injured.

The driver of the Chevy then fled from the scene on foot.

All lanes of U.S. 71 Highway in the area were closed for around three-and-a-half hours before reopening.

—

