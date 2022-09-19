Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

1 dead in hit-and-run collision on Northbound U.S. 71

NB US 71 Highway and 85th Street
Google Earth
NB US 71 Highway and 85th Street
Posted at 8:07 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 09:07:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, a white Winnebago Minnie was traveling north on U.S. 71 Highway near 85th Street, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

A white Dodge Ram 1500 Conversion van was traveling behind the Minnie in the same lane, when the Winnebago's engine stalled out.

Police say the driver of the Dodge stopped behind the stalled vehicle, and turned her emergency flashers on.

While both drivers were sitting in the Dodge waiting for assistance, a white Chevy Silverado struck the Dodge, which then collided with the rear of the Minnie.

The Dodge driver died on the scene, according to KCPD. The Winnebago driver was not injured.

The driver of the Chevy then fled from the scene on foot.

All lanes of U.S. 71 Highway in the area were closed for around three-and-a-half hours before reopening.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock