1 dead in homicide Saturday morning near Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a homicide Saturday morning near Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a reported shooting at 1103 Grand Blvd.

One victim was found injured and was transported to an area hospital.

The victim was confirmed to be deceased at the hospital.

There is no word on whether a suspect is in custody.

