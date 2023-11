KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a shooting Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri's, Hyde Park neighborhood, police said.

The shooting unfolded in the 900 block of east Armour Boulevard.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the violence.

The shooting Monday marked the city's 160th homicide in 2023.

In 2020 — KCMO's deadliest year — the city had also recorded 160 homicides by Nov. 6.

