1 dead in Monday night shooting in Kansas City's Oak Park neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died after being shot Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri's Oak Park neighborhood, police said.

The shooting unfolded about 8:30 p.m. near east 42nd Street and Benton Boulevard.

Police dispatchers got several calls about the sounds of gunshots in the neighborhood, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, public information officer for the KCMO Police Department.

People in the neighborhood also said the people involved in the shooting left the neighborhood in a hurry, per Becchina.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Jo D. Crawford, was driven to a hospital. However, he died a short time later.

Detectives are searching for suspects and a motive.

