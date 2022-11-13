1 dead in overnight Kansas City, Kansas, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man has died after a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas at around 12:16 a.m. Sunday.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Kansas and Berger Avenues.

When officers arrived to the scene, they say they located a victim suffering from a life-threatening injury caused by gunfire.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and later died from injures, police say.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .