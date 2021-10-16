1 dead in Saturday afternoon KCMO shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon in the 4500 block of Chestnut.

The incident happened around 3 p.m.

KCPD dispatch confirmed the victim died at the scene.

This incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

