1 dead in Saturday afternoon KCMO shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon in the 4500 block of Chestnut.
The incident happened around 3 p.m.
KCPD dispatch confirmed the victim died at the scene.
This incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
