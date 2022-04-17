1 dead in Saturday night fatal shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An adult male has died in a fatal shooting which took place Saturday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a reported shooting shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Longview Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD officers discovered the victim with life threatening inside of a residence.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives will be processing evidence and canvassing for witnesses.

Police say no information on potential suspects is known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043 or may anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

