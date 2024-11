KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a shooting Wednesday night in south Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Police said the incident happened in the 7500 block of East 85th Terrace.

Officers were called to the area at 6:28 p.m. on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a male teenager with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—