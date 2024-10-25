Woman dies after being shot inside vehicle in east Kansas City, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman died after being shot inside of a vehicle in east Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday evening, police said.

About 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Garfield Avenue and east 34th Street on a reported shot spotter activation.

While responding, officers found emergency crews helping the woman get out of a vehicle.

The officers learned she was suffering from gunshot wounds; she was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

A preliminary investigation found the gunfire came from outside the vehicle, police said.

No word on what led to the violence. A suspect wasn't immediately in custody.

—

