Woman dies in shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a shooting Saturday near the Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence, Missouri.

The Independence Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 10:56 a.m. at 18011 East Bass Pro Drive.

Guests staying at the Stoney Creek Hotel looked out a hotel window in the morning and witnessed a woman attempting to break into their car, according to IPD.

The guests confronted the woman, and a fight ensued.

Police say the woman was shot during the altercation.

Eyewitnesses tell IPD a vehicle containing the woman and two other individuals began to drive away after the shooting, but the woman fell out of the vehicle into the parking lot. The two other individuals in the vehicle left the scene.

Officers arrived at the hotel and located the woman in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she died.

IPD is investigating the shooting.

This story is developing and may be updated.

