1 dead in Thursday night shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a Thursday night shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were sent at 9:15 p.m. to a disturbance with a weapon call at the Willow Wind Apartments in the 4000 block of Willow Avenue.

The complex is on the eastern edge of Kansas City, Missouri.

According to KCPD public information officer Donna Drake, officers found a man with gunshot wounds in a common area at the complex.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information Thursday night on what led to the shooting or a description of a suspect, Drake said at the scene.

This was the 17th homicide of the year in KCMO compared to 14 at this time a year ago.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .