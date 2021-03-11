1 dead in Wabash Avenue shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, March 12 | The victim was identified as 25-year-old Deja Veal.

ORIGINAL STORY, March 10 | One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the 500 block of Wabash Avenue on a reported shooting. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

It's unknown at this time what led to the incident.

This is the 29th homicide of 2021, compared to 31 at the same time in 2020.

