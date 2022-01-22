1 dead overnight in Kansas City, Missouri, possible fatality collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead in what early investigations from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department suggest may be a fatality accident, in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD officers responded to a reported shooting near Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue just after midnight.

Upon arrival, KCPD located the victim in the road west of Indiana Avenue.

EMS declared the victim deceased on the scene.

Initial investigation from KCPD indicates that this may be a fatality collision.

Homicide detectives, Adult Investigation Unit detectives and Crime Scene Personnel will continue to investigate to determine whether or not a shooting occurred.

