1 deceased, 1 suffers critical injuries in head-on crash Friday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is deceased and another suffered critical injuries after a collision Friday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

The driver of a Tesla 3 was heading south on N. Platte Purchase Drive at a high speed around 7:37 a.m. Friday, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The driver of the Tesla did not successfully follow a curve in the road and entered the northbound lanes, where it struck a Buick Encore head-on.

Police say the female driver of the Buick was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Tesla was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

KCPD is investigating the collision.

