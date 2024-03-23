1 deceased, 3 injured in Friday evening collision in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is deceased and three are injured after a collision Friday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 7:34 p.m., the driver of a red Mazda Protégé was traveling east on 63rd Street at high speeds. The Mazda traveled off the left side of the roadway near Missouri Route 350, passing over the center concrete median and colliding with a concrete bridge support.

The impact caused the vehicle to turn into the westbound lanes of 63rd Street, striking a green Buick Century.

The driver of the Mazda, who police say was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger of the Mazda was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, and was also not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police say.

The driver and passenger of the Buick were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

KCPD is investigating the crash.

—

