Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

1 fatally shot in Raytown on Christmas Eve

Raytown-Police
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Raytown police
Raytown-Police
Posted at 2:15 PM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 15:15:20-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 9800 block of 77th Terrace.

Officers were called to the area around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Christmas Eve.

Police found a body lying in a driveway. Upon further inspection, officers discovered the victim had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim — identified as 40-year-old Marco Minor, who also went by Amber Minor — was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody, and investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone