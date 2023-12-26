1 fatally shot in Raytown on Christmas Eve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 9800 block of 77th Terrace.

Officers were called to the area around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Christmas Eve.

Police found a body lying in a driveway. Upon further inspection, officers discovered the victim had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim — identified as 40-year-old Marco Minor, who also went by Amber Minor — was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody, and investigation into the incident is ongoing.

—