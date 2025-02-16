1 fatally shot near 56th, Woodland in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was fatally shot Sunday near E. 56th Street and Woodland Avenue.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers were called to the scene on reports of a vehicle accident. While en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man was declared dead by emergency medical personnel.

Police said the investigation into what led to the violence is ongoing.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.