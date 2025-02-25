1 fatally shot overnight in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was fatally shot overnight in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 3700 block of St. John Avenue on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, the victim had already been transported to an area hospital by private vehicle.

While speaking with bystanders, officers received word the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

As detectives investigated the shooting, they learned the incident may have occurred at a location other than the 3700 block of St. John — possibly Sunrise Drive and Cliff Drive Place.

Police said the victim, an adult male, was declared dead by hospital staff around 6 a.m.

No word on what led to the violence.

Investigations ask anyone who may have seen or heard anything to call detectives at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 816-474-TIPS.

No one is in custody as no subject of interest has been identified.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.