1 fatally shot Saturday in 1300 block of Highland Avenue in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was fatally shot Saturday in the 1300 block of Highland Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were called to the area just after 5 p.m. on reported gunshots.

A male with gunshot wounds was discovered at the residence upon arrival.

Despite aid from officers and emergency medical services, including transporting the victim to an area hospital, the man succumbed to his injuries.

Initial investigation indicates a disturbance at an apartment complex led to the violence.

There is no suspect information at this time, per KCPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .