1 fatally shot Wednesday evening at West 63rd Street, Rockhill Road in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was found shot to death Wednesday evening near West 63rd Street and Rockhill Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police stretched yellow crime scene tape around the scene while homicide detectives worked to find information about what led to the violence.

This was the 104th homicide of the year.

There were 131 homicides in KCMO at this time last year.

