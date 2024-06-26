1 fatally shot Wednesday in 2000 block of E Linwood Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 2000 block of E. Linwood Boulevard.

Shortly after noon Wednesday, officers were called to an apartment building in the area on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police located the victim, an adult female, inside a unit.

Despite emergency crews providing aid, the woman succumbed to her gunshot wounds on the scene.

Police continue to canvass the area for potential witnesses and/or surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

