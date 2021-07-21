1 in critical, but stable, condition following Tuesday morning robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical, but stable condition, after being shot during a robbery Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to the area of 75th Street and Broadway Boulevard and located the victim in a parking lot at 74th Terrace and Broadway Boulevard, according to a KCPD report.

The victim told police he was in his car when two people approached him. One suspect, according to police, took the victim’s property then shot at him.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

