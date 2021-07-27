1 in critical condition after shooting Monday night in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition following a shooting Monday night in Overland Park.

Police responded around 8:40 p.m. to the 8900 block of Metcalf Avenue, where the victim was located in the parking garage of the Promontory Apartments.

The individual was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

