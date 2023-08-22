Watch Now
1 in custody after Raytown police find woman injured in front yard of home

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 9:06 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 22:06:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries during an assault Monday afternoon in Raytown.

According to police, the department received a call from someone saying they saw another person carrying a bloody body in the 5700 block of Blue Ridge Cut Off.

The caller also said there was a bloody body in the front yard of the home.

Officers responded and located the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries in the front yard of a home. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police took one person into custody at the scene.

No word on what led to the violence.


