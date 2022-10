KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police arrested one man after a deadly Thursday morning shooting in KCMO.

Officers found the victim, an adult male, at 7:30 a.m. near a business in the 8100 block of The Paseo, according to a police department news release.

He was taken to a hospital, but died a few hours later.

His name has not been released.

Detectives are looking for anyone with information about the murder.

