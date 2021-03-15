1 injured, 2 arrested after more than 100 shots fired outside south Kansas City nightclub

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after more than 100 shots were fired outside a nightclub in the southern part of the city early Sunday.

Officers from KCPD and Grandview Police Department, along with deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 3 a.m. Sunday at Rendezvous Lounge, 11816 Blue Ridge Blvd.

Grandview officers were first on scene after a KCPD officer heard dozens of shots and 911 calls started pouring in.

They confronted two armed men. Meanwhile, KCPD officers found a man who’d been shot in the face lying in the street.

An ambulance took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police security tried to break up two fights using pepper spray inside the club as it was closing.

The fights continued in the parking lot and may have caused a crash on Blue Ridge Boulevard, police said.

Several people were shooting at each other, and police said they found more than 100 shell casings from five difference guns at the crime scene.

Two people suspected of firing shots were arresting. Police didn’t find anyone else at the scene or area hospitals who was injured in the shooting.

Police said 25 people were sill in the club when they got to the scene.

