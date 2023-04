KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center after being shot with a BB gun in Overland Park on Thursday night.

Police responded to the area on a domestic disturbance between a male and female.

During the incident, a woman was shot with a BB gun. She suffered a superficial wound, according to police.

Several people were arrested during the incident.

The disturbance triggered a large response from police.

