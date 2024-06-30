1 seriously injured in shooting in 5600 block of Swartz in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas' Turner neighborhood.

A spokesperson for the KCK Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 5600 block of Swartz Road.

When police arrived at the scene, officers located a male lying in the street with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, per KCKPD.

The spokesperson said multiple persons of interest are in custody for questioning.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

