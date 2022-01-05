1 injured in shooting near south Benton Avenue in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the area near east 35th Street and south Benton Avenue at around 10:30 a.m.

There were also reports of a shooting near east 37th Street and south Benton Avenue a short time later. However, KCPD said the reports came regarding the same event.

KCPD believes the victim was shot at one of the locations and ended up at the other one.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear which street the victim was shot on.

