1 juvenile dead, 1 juvenile in custody in rural Miami County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a juvenile in the 22800 block of Lewis Drive.

Authorities responded just before 3 a.m. Wednesday to the scene in rural Miami County.

The sheriff’s office said additional resources were requested on the scene to assist with the investigation.

"Tragically, one juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene, while another juvenile was taken into custody," the sheriff’s office shared in a social media post.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

