Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

1 juvenile dead, 1 juvenile in custody in rural Miami County

Miami County Sheriff's Office
Photo from Miami County Sheriff&#39;s Office/Facebook
Miami County Sheriff's Office
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a juvenile in the 22800 block of Lewis Drive.

Authorities responded just before 3 a.m. Wednesday to the scene in rural Miami County.

The sheriff’s office said additional resources were requested on the scene to assist with the investigation.

"Tragically, one juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene, while another juvenile was taken into custody," the sheriff’s office shared in a social media post.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone