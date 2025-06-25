1 killed, 1 injured in a wrong-way head-on crash on US 50 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed, and a second person suffered serious injuries overnight in a wrong-way head-on crash on U.S. 50 Highway.

The Lee's Summit Police Department said emergency crews were called around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday to the westbound lanes of U.S. 50, east of the 291 north junction.

Upon arrival, crews located two vehicles in the westbound lanes.

The initial investigation indicates a vehicle traveling east in the westbound lanes of 50 Highway struck a vehicle traveling west.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the identity of the deceased driver is being held pending notification of the next of kin.

Investigation into the crash is still underway.

