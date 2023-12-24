1 killed, 1 injured in shooting Christmas Eve morning in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a double shooting near East 8th Street and Olive Street.

Just before 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve, officers were called to the scene.

Upon arrival, police located a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second victim was located in a vehicle parked on the street.

Emergency medical services personnel checked for signs of life but determined the person was deceased.

Police said no suspects are in custody, and the circumstances leading to the violence are unknown. Investigation continues.

Earlier Sunday, just after midnight, a man was killed near 1st Street and Holmes Street.

These incidents mark the 177th and 178th homicides of 2023. This year is just shy of the 2020 total of 179 homicides, which was the city's deadliest year on record.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

