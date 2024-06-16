1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near 39th, Broadway in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning near 39th and Broadway.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were nearby when they reported the sound of gunshots around 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived to search for any possible victims, an adult male was located with gunshot wounds.

Officers provided aid until emergency medical crews arrived.

The victim was then transported to an area hospital where he was later declared deceased.

While detectives were on the scene, they were notified another 39th and Broadway shooting victim arrived at the hospital via private vehicle. That victim, an adult male, is said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation of the incident led detectives to believe a large group of people was gathered in the parking lot of a closed business on the northeast corner of 39th and Broadway when the shots were fired.

Thus, police believe there are many potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.