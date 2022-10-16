1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near North Oak Trafficway, Northeast Vivion Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near North Oak Trafficway and Northeast Vivion Road.

Police say two victims were located with critical injuries. One of the victims was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

No word on what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

