1 killed, 2 injured Saturday night in Cass County crash near Archie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and two others were injured Saturday night in a crash in Cass County, five miles east of Archie, Missouri.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report stated a 2015 Kia K900 was eastbound on Route B, east of Rush Road, when the vehicle crossed the center line.

The Kia then traveled off the west side of the road and overturned.

MSHP said the driver and one occupant were ejected.

The ejected occupant, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 17, was taken via helicopter to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The other occupant, 18, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

All three were males from Archie.

