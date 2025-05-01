1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Wednesday wreck on I-70 in Leavenworth County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol says one person died and two others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on the Kansas Turnpike.

Troopers say around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, an 18-year-old Lawrence, Kansas, man was eastbound on Interstate 70 near the Lawrence Service Area when he lost control of his 2025 Honda Civic.

The Civic went off the road to the left, bounced off two drain tubes, continued through the ditch, and over the center median into the westbound lanes of I-70.

After entering the WB lanes of I-70, the Civic struck head-on a 2023 Mercedes-Benz van.

A passenger in the van, identified as Shane Greiner, 28, of Kansas City, Kansas, died in the crash.

The driver of the Civic and the driver of the Mercedes, a 34-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man, were both transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

