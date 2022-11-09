1 killed by Kansas City, Kansas, police after opening fire at officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An officer with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department shot and killed an individual who opened fire on police early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, KCK police were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Wood Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police say they located a suspicious vehicle parked nearby, with one occupant who was unresponsive and had both drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

The KCK Police Department tried to make contact with the person, while using protective shields. The individual then opened fire on the officers, according to police.

Officers returned fire at the individual and retreated. The KCK Police Special Operations Unit made attempted to make contact with the person once more, and determined the individual had died.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 916-474-TIPS.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .