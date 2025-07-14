1 killed, child rescued in Sunday afternoon fire in Cameron, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and a child was rescued Sunday afternoon in a house fire about an hour north of Kansas City.

Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, first responders in Cameron, Missouri, received a call about a house fire in the 400 block of N. Nettleton Street.

Officers who arrived on the scene found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home and a Good Samaritan who had rescued a child from inside the home.

Firefighters arrived and started battling the blaze while searching the structure.

The fire grew and fully engulfed the home.

One person died from the fire.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

