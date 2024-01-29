Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

1 killed in 2-vehicle accident near Central Avenue, I-70 in KCK

KCKPD
File/KSHB
<p>KCK Police Department</p>
KCKPD
Posted at 10:36 PM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 23:36:54-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-vehicle collision Sunday claimed the life of one person in Kansas City, Kansas.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the area near Central Avenue and Interstate 70.

An initial investigation into the incident led police to determine a vehicle was traveling west on Central Avenue when a dirt bike turned onto westbound Central from the entrance ramp.

The dirt bike struck the vehicle, and the driver of the dirt bike died at the scene.

KCKPD said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone