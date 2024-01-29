1 killed in 2-vehicle accident near Central Avenue, I-70 in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-vehicle collision Sunday claimed the life of one person in Kansas City, Kansas.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the area near Central Avenue and Interstate 70.

An initial investigation into the incident led police to determine a vehicle was traveling west on Central Avenue when a dirt bike turned onto westbound Central from the entrance ramp.

The dirt bike struck the vehicle, and the driver of the dirt bike died at the scene.

KCKPD said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

