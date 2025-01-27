1 killed in early morning house fire outside Gardner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with Johnson County Fire District No. 1 confirmed an adult died in an early morning house fire Monday.

A spokesperson said crews were dispatched just before 5 a.m. to a residence in the 33600 block of W. 167th Street after receiving a call from someone inside the house.

When crews arrived, the person who called 911 had been able to evacuate the home but told firefighters someone else was trapped inside.

Crews entered the structure and located an adult victim. The victim was removed through an upstairs window, but paramedics declared the victim deceased at the scene.

The second resident was not injured, and fire crews were able to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

