1 killed in Grain Valley shooting on Christmas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a shooting in Grain Valley on Christmas.

Monday evening, Grain Valley Police Department officers responded to the 700 block of SW Woodland Circle.

Police located a victim with a gunshot wound. The person died at the scene.

Officers then took the suspect into custody on the scene without incident. The suspect was a family member of the deceased.

“The incident was determined to be a domestic violence assault involving a father and son. Multiple witnesses were present and have been interviewed by law enforcement,” Grain Valley police shared on social media.

Grain Valley police have a partnership with Hope House, a KC-area domestic violence shelter. You can reach Hope House’s 24-hour hotline at 816-461-4673.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

In an emergency, call 911.

