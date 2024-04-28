1 killed in head-on collision on I-35 near Edgerton Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Kansas Highway Patrol in investigating a fatal crash Sunday on northbound Interstate 35 near Edgerton Road.

The collision occurred around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, per a KHP crash report.

A Jeep Gladiator was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35 as a Freightliner tractor was traveling north on I-35.

KHP said the Jeep struck the semi head-on.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The second occupant of the Jeep was killed in the collision. KHP identified the deceased as 22-year-old Eric Diaz, of Melbourne, Florida.

KHP said no apparent injury was sustained by the driver of the semi.

In addition to the sheriff’s office and KHP, Johnson County MED-ACT crews responded to the scene.

The stretch of road was closed for several hours; it reopened around 12:45 p.m.

